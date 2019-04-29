Sheffield United fans make one transfer demand after Blades are promoted to Premier League Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United are still revelling from winning promotion from the Championship and thoughts will soon turn to Premier League preparation. Goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell helped the Blades beat already relegated Ipswich Town 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sheffield United fans celebrate (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Sheffield United 2 Ipswich Town 0: George Baldock reveals the inspiration behind Premier League bound Blades