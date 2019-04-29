Sheffield United fans make one transfer demand after Blades are promoted to Premier League 

0
Have your say

Sheffield United are still revelling from winning promotion from the Championship and thoughts will soon turn to Premier League preparation. 

Goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell helped the Blades beat already relegated Ipswich Town 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday. 

Sheffield United fans celebrate (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield United fans celebrate (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)