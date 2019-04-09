Sheffield United fans make brilliant new chant for Everton loan star Kieran Dowell

Sheffield United fans have been hugely impressed with their loan signing Kieran Dowell since arriving at Bramall Lane in January. 

The England under-21 midfielder made the switch from Everton until the end of the season and United fans are clearly quite taken with their new signing. 

Kieran Dowell of Sheffield Utd tackled by Ryan Ledson - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

