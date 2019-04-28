Sheffield United fans celebrate as Blades all but promoted to Premier League Sheffield United fans show their support in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire. Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up Sheffield United fans are celebrating as the Blades all but secured promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 against Ipswich Town. The streets around the ground are filled with supporters with one fan in particular taking things a little too far. Sheffield man charged with GBH over serious assault which left former partner fighting for her life Major Sheffield road closed in both directions