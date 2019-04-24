Sheffield United fans ‘can't wait’ for Ipswich Town game as Blades look to take huge step towards the Premier League

Quietly confident – that was the general consensus among Sheffield United fans as their tream sit on the brink of promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades know that a win over already-relegated Ipswich Town on Saturday will all but guarantee them a return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 2007.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates his team's victory at Hull City. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Two wins over Nottingham Forest and Hull City over the Easter weekend, coupled with two defeats for promotion rivals Leeds United, means a win in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday will all but guarantee promotion, courtesy of the Blades’ superior goal difference.

READ MORE: Sheffield United: Why Mark Duffy will resist the temptation to give the people what they want

Trevor Payling, chairman of Sheffield United Supporters’ Club, said: “After what happened at the weekend, where you couldn’t have written a better scenario than what happened, it’s going to take some turnaround to mean we don’t do it now.

“I was fortunate enough to bump into some of the players after the Hull game and they just kept saying they were taking it one game at a time, which is very professional.

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (left) and Martin Cranie celebrate after the 3-0 win at Hull City. Picure: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"If we take care of our own results then we are there.”

READ MORE: Sheffield United: Why it would be a mistake to under-estimate Ipswich Town’s ability to the promotion applecart

A sell-out home crowd will be cheering on United in front of the TV cameras and if the Blades win and Leeds drop any points against Aston Villa on Sunday, then promotion will be mathematically secured.

Trevor, who said he would be watching the game from the Tony Currie Suite at Bramall Lane, said: “It will be bouncing I am told it’s a home sell-out so the atmosphere is going to be amazing.

Trevor Payling, chairman of Sheffield United Supporters' Club

“I daren’t get too far ahead of ourselves but I don't think there will be wholesale changes in the summer if we do go up. I think we could be similar to Bournemouth and keep most of the squad together.”

The Blades have lost just once in their last 16 games as they have gone on an incredible run to have promotion in their grasp.

READ MORE: New drone footage captures incredible views from above £37 million Gulliver’s Valley theme park

Ben Meakin, of the BladesPod podcast, said: “Monday at Hull was amazing. It was probably one of my favourite memories of United.

“It was a big game and we did the business so emphatically. With the sunny weather and 3-0 up at half-time, it became almost a bit of a party in the second half.

“A lot of fans, myself included, thought that it might have been a bit of a stumbling block.”

Ben said he was looking forward to Saturday’s game and added: “I have seen quite a few people saying they are nervous for Saturday but I can’t wait.

“I think I skew towards the optimistic end of United fans but I genuinely can’t wait. It’s such a great opportunity – the prize is there for us to take.”

As well as hosting Ipswich Town on Saturday, United travel to Stoke City in the final game of the season on Sunday, May 5, while Leeds face Aston Villa on Sunday before travelling to Ipswich on the final day.