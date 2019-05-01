Sheffield United fans arrange plane banner mocking Sheffield Wednesday to fly over Hillsborough

Have your say

Sheffield United fans have launched a fundraising campaing to fly a banner mocking Sheffield Wednesday over Hillsborough this Sunday.

The Blades secured their incredible return to the Premier League last weekend after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday.

Hillsborough (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Their promotion was confirmed when rivals Leeds United failed to beat Aston Villa on Sunday, sparking huge celebrations from players and fans alike.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has even congratulated their bitter rivals on promotion; releasing a statement via the club website saying they 'wish United well'.

Despite Chansiri’s well-wishes, it appears the sentiments are not shared by United fans.

A Go Fund Me page has been set by Sheffield United fans to fly a banner over Hillsborough during their game against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

The fundraising was looking to raise £780 to pay for the banner and the target was reached earlier today.

So, far £810 has been raised for the banner to fly over Hillsborough with the rest of the money being donated to the Children’s Hospital.

A message on the group reads: “We’re there! Massive thanks to everyone who has contributed.

“This gofundme is staying open till 12pm Saturday so anymore donations over the required amount will go to the Children’s Hospital.

“Please continue to donate, you’ll still be part of the fund paying for the plane as well as donating to a worthy cause too. UTB”

Sheffield United can still win the Championship title this Sunday if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.