Sheffield United fans and players reaction to confirmation that the Blades are going up Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after watching Leeds draw with Villa on TV at Sunday lunchtime confirming Sheffield Uniteds promotion to the Premier League ...Pic Steve Ellis Sheffield United fans and players have been reacting to the confirmation on Sunday that Premier League football is coming to Bramall Lane Leeds United's draw with Aston Villa meant United couldn't be caught and then the party started... Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich Town: The Premier League beckons – surely – for Chris Wilder's boys