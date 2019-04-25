Sheffield United Fan Column: As a Blade, it’s hard not to expect the worst… let’s hope this time is different in race for Premier League with Norwich City and Leeds United

It’s difficult to know what to write this week.

Saturday could see the whole thing decided in United’s favour. Alternatively, it could take another big swing in the opposite direction.

The only certainty is that it won’t be decided in Leeds United’s favour this weekend, which is much more than we could have wished for just a couple of weeks ago.

Easter Monday could not have gone any better.

A lovely day, a pleasant interlude admiring the Humber Bridge at close quarters from the Hessle shoreline on the way to Hull, excellent beer, a loud Blades following bringing out all the songs, two early goals, another to wrap it up before half time and a steady, comfortable second half in which Hull never threatened despite having plenty of possession.

Then driving home listening to Praise or Grumble and Adam Oxley telling us that Brentford had scored. Then a bit later Adam Oxley telling us that Brentford had scored again.

Arriving home, turning the TV on to see that 2-0 was indeed the final score.

Then, finding out that Nigel Adkins’ post-match interviews are still as baffling as they ever were – “They’ve gone and won the game – they’ve had four attempts at goal. In my opinion, therein lies the situation.”

Yes Nigel.

Finally, watching the day’s events unfold courtesy of Colin Murray on the highlights on Quest.

The problem with having such an all-round good day when you’re a Blade is that you fully expect a complete reversal of fortunes in the very near future. That day had better not come in the next two weeks.