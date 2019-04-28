Sheffield United: Ebony Salmon strikes twice as Blades Women extend winning streak to six matches

Ebony Salmon struck twice as Sheffield United extended their winning streak to six matches in the FA Women’s Championship with a 3-0 win over Lewes.

Danielle Cox was also on the scoresheet as the Blades continued their rich vein of form, while Lewes’ miserable home record was stretched to one win in the last eight.

The Blades dictated the tempo in the early minutes and took a deserved lead in the 16th minute through Salmon when, after a mix-up in the Lewes defence from a long goal kick, the striker rounded Nina Wilson and slotted into an empty net.

She almost scored in exactly identical fashion just four minutes later when she raced through on goal, once again pouncing on a defensive mistake, but this time Wilson was there to deny the striker.

The visitors came close to doubling their advantage again in the 35th minute when Maddy Cusack’s free-kick was tipped onto the crossbar, but Lewes were able to scramble the ball away for a corner.

Unfortunately for the hosts, Sheffield did make it 2-0 just seconds later when Cox scored a delightful glancing header at the near post to beat Wilson in the Lewes goal.

The Blades made it 3-0 in the 60th minute when Salmon grabbed her second of the game, letting the ball roll across her body in the box before firing an effort into the bottom right corner.

With Lewes desperately searching for a way back into the game, the Blades looked dangerous with every counter attack, especially through Veatriki Sarri and Salmon.

And it was almost 4-0 with 10 minutes to play when substitute Bex Rayner found herself free at the back post, but she was only able to guide her effort wide of the far post.

Lewes had one final opportunity in the 84th minute as Leeta Rutherford had an acrobatic effort at the back post, but she was only able to steer her effort over the bar.

