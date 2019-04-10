Have your say

Sheffield United made one change to their side for this evening’s clash at St Andrew’s against at Birmingham.

With Jack O’Connell still sidelined by a calf injury, Martin Cranie comes into the side at the expense of Kieran Dowell.

Enda Stevens reverts back to his natural position of left wing-back.

Blues: Camp, Colin, Morrison, Dean, Pedersen, G Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Mahoney, Adams, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Roberts, Mrabti, C Gardner, Jota, Vassell.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Cranie, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Hogan, Madine, Moore, Coutts, Freeman, Dowell, Stearman.