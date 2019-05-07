Sheffield United: Defender reveals what makes reaching the Premier League feel even more special

Chris Basham has described reaching the Premier League as Sheffield United's reward for "never giving up" after admitting his struggles after first arriving at Bramall Lane makes their achievement feel even more special.

The defender, signed by Chris Wilder's predecessor Nigel Clough in 2014, tasted defeat in the League One play-offs during his first season with the club before finishing mid-table under the former England international's predecessor Nigel Adkins.

But after being promoted twice under the 51-year-old, Basham is now preparing for his first taste of top-flight football since progressing through Bolton Wanderers' youth system over a decade ago.

"We've had some set-backs but, the one thing you always know about this bunch of lads, about this whole place in fact, is that we never give up," he said. "That's the whole attitude we've got here; always giving everything and never giving up.

"To think where we've come from and how quickly we've done it, well, it's nothing short of amazing really. But I honestly think the boys deserve it. They're a really special group."

Already assured of second-place, United travelled to Stoke City on the final weekend of the campaign still in contention for the Championship title.

Although leaders Norwich held on to their crown, Wilder's side stretched their lead over third-placed Leeds to six points after drawing 2-2 at the bet365 Stadium.

"I've seen it all here," Basham, a veteran of United's march into the 2015 League Cup semi-finals, said: "There's been good times and times when we were really down. But like everyone in the dressing room, I've really bought into this club, it's a part of me now and always will be. The tough times just makes like this even better."