Sheffield United: Dean Henderson makes a big admission about his future at Bramall Lane after on-loan Manchester United man helps Blades to promotion

Dean Henderson, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, has confirmed he wants to play for the Blades in the Premier League after predicting "good things will happen at Bramall Lane" in the future.

The on-loan Manchester United man made the admission after Sunday's game between Leeds and Aston Villa, a 1-1 draw which confirmed United's top-flight status next season.

Henderson has proved a big hit with Blades supporters after joining on loan from United's Manchester namesakes in the summer, and admits he still has ambitions of being the No.1 goalkeeper at Old Trafford and for the England senior side.

But he added: "I want to play Premier League football at Bramall Lane. It's down to the two clubs to sort out, but that's what I'd love.

"I'm a Manchester United fan and my ambition to be No.1 there and with England remains, but the love I've received here... I've never felt so welcome, wherever I've been.

"I've built-up such a good relationship with the fans and I'm really enjoying my time here."