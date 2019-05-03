Sheffield United: Dean Henderson deal takes a step forward as key figures get involved

Sheffield United have secured a major breakthrough in their attempt to retain Dean Henderson's services next season after two leading figures at his parent club signalled they are willing to negotiate another loan.

The Manchester United and England under-21 goalkeeper has been a huge success at Bramall Lane this term, producing a string of crucial saves and keeping 21 clean sheets as Chris Wilder's side gained promotion to the Premier League.

With Henderson confirming he wants to remain in South Yorkshire beyond the terms of his present agreement, which expires later this month, Wilder used a recent visit to the North-West to press the issue with vice-chairman Ed Woodward and head of youth development John Murtagh.

"We went over there, (assistant manager) Alan Knill and I, to watch the Manchester derby," Wilder, the United manager, said. "We've got a really good relationship with them, they're great to work with, and we saw John and Ed Woodward.

"We talked briefly about Dean. Manchester United are keen and we are keen. He (Henderson) has made all the right noises."

Acknowledging Henderson is unlikely to join on a permanent basis, for the time being at least, Wilder added: "He's a Manchester United player and there's not talk of a permanent. We believe it will be a loan.

"Hopefully we can get it wrapped up as quickly as possible because there's an enormous amount of work to do, not only only the pitch."

Wilder will hope to secure a deal for Henderson before the 22-year-old travels to Italy and San Marino for this summer's UEFA U21 European Championships. As he acknowledged, United boast excellent contacts at Old Trafford, where their former employee Nick Cox is now head of academy operations.

"Hopefully we can get it done," Wilder said. "Then that's one, of many things, we'll have ticked off."