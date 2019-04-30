Sheffield United: Dean Henderson believes The Blades can help him become England’s number one

Dean Henderson believes playing for Sheffield United in the Premier League can help him become England's goalkeeper at next summer's European Championship finals.

Henderson outlined his ambitions to become a senior international after confirming he wants to remain at Bramall Lane beyond the terms of his loan from Manchester United, which expires later this month.

Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

The 22-year-old has kept 21 clean sheets since arriving in South Yorkshire at the beginning of the campaign and, after helping Chris Wilder's side secure promotion to the top-flight with a match to spare, said: "Hopefully they (United) don't want me to leave. Hopefully we can get something sorted for next season because I want to be here.

"Listen, I'm chasing down that England spot. I want to be in the Euro's next summer. The only way I can get in that set-up is by playing Premier League football. I know that. I've been told that. I know the gaffer will give me that opportunity so let's do it and see what happens."

Although some folk will scoff at Henderson's comments, Gareth Southgate recently admitted he was on the cusp on a call-up to the full squad after impressing at under-21 level.

United are expected to hold talks with officials at Old Trafford aimed at renewing Henderson's agreement following Sunday's visit to Stoke City, which could see them wrestle the Championship title away from leaders Norwich on goal difference.

Dean Henderson: James Wilson/Sportimage

"I think I'm the most in-form English goalkeeper in my eyes," Henderson said.

"I don't mean that disrespectfully to anyone else because there's some great 'keepers involved in the set-up at the moment. I've got to believe that I am. If I don't, then there's no chance.

"But obviously, playing Championship football, people don't see you in the limelight. I'll just keep ticking things off. "The doubters can keep doubting me."