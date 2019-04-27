Have your say

Sheffield United made one change to their side for this evening’s crunch Championship clash against Ipswich at Bramall Lane.

Knowing three points against the relegated Tractor Boys would give his side one foot in the Premier League, Chris Wilder brought back Chris Basham in defence to face Paul Lambert’s men.

Martin Cranie drops out, while United are further boosted by the return of Billy Sharp to the substitutes bench.

Both Basham and Sharp suffered hamstring injuries in the home draw with Millwall earlier this month.

David McGoldrick also starts against the side who released him in the summer, paving the way for a move to Bramall Lane.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Duffy, Hogan, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Cranie, Lundstram, Madine, Stearman, Sharp, Dowell.