Sheffield United: Could injured defender return against Hull City?

Sheffield United expect Chris Basham to return from injury sooner than Billy Sharp, who like his team mate is also nursing a hamstring injury, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

Despite initially ruling both players out of tomorrow's visit to Hull City, Wilder appeared to revise his earlier prognosis when questioned on their progress following the win over Nottingham Forest.

Asked if either the defender or Sharp, United's captain and leading goalscorer this term, had a chance of facing Nigel Adkins' team, Wilder replied: "Maybe. Probably more Bash than Billy. He's slightly ahead."

Despite that assessment, it would still be a surprise if Basham featured against City given the nature of their complaints.

It has been only a week since they limped-out of United's draw with Millwall and depending upon the degree of damage, such complaints typically take at least two or three to heal. The situation has been complicated by the possibility that Wilder's squad could find themselves taking part in the end of season play-offs next month. Although they regained second-place in the table after beating Forest, United travel to East Yorkshire above Leeds in third on goal difference with three matches remaining.

John Egan, who also missed the Good Friday fixture, is available for selection at the KCOM Stadium after serving a one match ban. But Richard Stearman, who deputised for the Republic of Ireland international against Forest, pressed his claims for another start with an authoritative display at the heart of a rearguard which has kept 18 clean sheets in league competition since August.

"We'll see how they get on," Wilder said, referring to Basham and Sharp. "But without being negative, because I'm not being, I also have to take into account the fact we might be looking at three more (games) at the end (of the season).

"That's something I've also got to consider."