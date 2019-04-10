Sheffield United could be boosted by the return of a very important player when they take on Millwall on Saturday 

Chris Wilder has revealed that Jack O’Connell could be ready for a return to the Sheffield United line-up.

The influential Blades defender has missed the last two games, including Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

The 25-year-old came off early in the 3-2 defeat to Bristol City at Bramall Lane at the end of last month.

After taking a point at St Andrews, Wilder confirmed O'Connell had trained "at full tilt" before United set-off for the Midlands and, despite being omitted from the team sheet, is in contention to face Neil Harris' men.

And if it’s not against Millwall, then the home game against Nottingham Forest the following Friday should see O’Connell named in the starting XI.

"It could be then or it could be Forest," he said. "But, looking at him now, when Jack does come back he'll be raring to go. He's not far away."

