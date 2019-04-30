Sheffield United: Co-owner Kevin McCabe confirms he wants to sell the club

Kevin McCabe has reiterated his plan to sell Sheffield United if he wins next month's legal battle with fellow co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Speaking after Chris Wilder steered the club back into the Premier League following a 12 year absence, McCabe admitted he wants to "pass on the baton" and support the team from the terraces rather than the boardroom.

The Scarborough based businessman, who has been involved with United for over two decades, is known to have held talks with parties from China and the USA before entering into an ill-fated partnership with Prince Abdullah six years ago.

"I want to be a supporter next season," McCabe said. "I want to be able to pass on the baton to new owners, to shout and yell and not be discreet in the directors' box."

"The Premier League has changed since we were last there," McCabe, aged 71, continued. "I understand it but it's for younger people."

McCabe and Prince Abdullah, who both control 50 per cent stakes in United's parent company Blades Leisure Limited, launched rival bids for sole control midway through last season.

Their dispute is now scheduled to be settled at the High Court, with the hearing set to open on the same day Wilder and his squad take part in an open top bus parade and civic reception on Tuesday. Although all parties involved will be hoping for a swift resolution, there is a possibility the judge set to examine the issue could wait until the Autumn before delivering his findings.

"There's been common sense between Prince Abdullah and myself to ensure the club is run properly in spite of our differences," McCabe said, promising Wilder will receive funding for new players.

"We've just got on and made sure there's no obvious friction which could affect the performances of the first team and staff at Bramall Lane."