Sheffield United: Chris Wilder vows not to change Gary Madine’s approach as striker prepares to return against Birmingham City

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists he won't try and curb Gary Madine's approach as he prepares to welcome the on-loan striker back into his squad for tomorrow's clash with Birmingham City.

The Cardiff striker has missed United's last three games after being sent off for a rash challenge on Ezri Konsa in victory over Brentford last month, but is expected to return to the Blades squad for their trip to St Andrew's.

Gary Madine: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United won two and lost one of their three games in Madine's absence, and Wilder said: "We've missed him. It was a bit reckless from Gaz from my point of view; a lot of people thought it was a yellow at the time and I think it was bordering on a yellow and a red.

Follow Danny Hall on Twitter

"But we've unfortunately not had his services for the last three games, plus most of the Brentford game, although the players came through well in his absence.

"It'll definitely be a boost to have him back for the last six games."

After Saturday's win at Preston, United lead rivals Leeds in the race for second place, although Marcelo Bielsa's men can retake second spot for the time being with victory at Deepdale tonight.

Sheffield United: Why Blades squad’s ‘big-game experience’ could work in their favour as race for Premier League with Leeds United enters final straight

"Gaz isn't a serial offender in terms of getting booked or sent off," Wilder added.

"It's a committed game, a contact game, and he's mistimed a tackle. John Fleck mistimed one last year, Chris Basham mistimes them all over the place which is why he gets booked so often.

"All my players compete and I'm never going to take that out of them. The decision went against us with Gaz but I'm not going to change our approach and I wouldn't expect Gary to change his approach."

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hails ‘special’ Blades as he urges them not to take foot off gas in race for second place with rivals Leeds United