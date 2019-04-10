Sheffield United: Chris Wilder takes a broad view of the race for automatic promotion after his team are held to a draw by Birmingham City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insisted his team had no reason to be disheartened following their draw with Birmingham City last night, reminding it is important to consider the bigger picture in the battle for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Despite taking the lead through Enda Stevens, United failed to reclaim second-place from arch-rivals Leeds when Michael Morrison dragged Garry Monk's side level at St Andrews.

The result left them in third, a point behind Marcelo Bielsa's squad, with five games remaining ahead of Saturday's meeting with Millwall.

Confirming defender Jack O'Connell could return against the visitors from London after making progress in his battle to overcome a calf injury, Wilder said: "One match doesn't decide anything, especially at this stage, it's all about an accumulation of points.

"Listen, we came here to win and we wanted to win. But this is all about how many (points) people will get over a period of games. The one thing we have shown, and I've told the boys this afterwards, is that we are going to take it right down to the wire."

Leeds, who were beaten by City five days ago, face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The visit of Millwall marks the first of two back to back home fixtures for United, who also play host to Nottingham Forest later this month.

"We've had two tough away days," Wilder said, reflecting upon both the trip to City and victory over Preston North End. "We've taken four points from those and yes, although we'd have loved six, I think we've got to be happy with that overall. I think that's a good return.

"Now we're back at our place and the boys are looking forward to playing at Bramall Lane again in front of our own fans."

