Sheffield United: Chris Wilder says promotion must be the start of the journey, not the end

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United must not repeat past mistakes by failing to exploit the opportunities Premier League status can offer after guiding them into the top-flight for the first time in 12 years.

Wilder, the United manager, issued the directive as his team prepares to wave goodbye to the Championship at Stoke City on Sunday.

Confirming United have held a series of recruitment and strategy meetings since their promotion was confirmed five days ago, Wilder said: "We have to make a legacy. I don’t think there was one the last time we were in the Premier League.

"Obviously, it was a difficult time for the club. But the past is the past. It is about the future and what we do going forward.

"The ground will be improved. I have talked to the owners about the improvements needed in the training ground . We are going to be facing even better players now so recovery is key.

"We cannot be behind anyone. I am not saying that, suddenly, there will be a £20m training ground being built.

"But we have to give the players the best opportunity to get results. Points in the Premier League will be as precious as they have ever been."

United, who can still secure the title with a win in Staffordshire, found themselves on a downward spiral after being relegated from the PL in controversial circumstances under Wilder's predecessor Neil Warnock. Despite eventually being awarded around £20m worth of compensation following the Carlos Tevez Affair, they dropped-out of the Championship in 2011, returning six years later following Wilder's first season in charge.

"We go our own way and follow our own path," he said. "We utilise what we have got. We do no go individual and try to maximise everything we can. Be that on the training pitch, the financial side or whatever. The players take that and give their all."

Second in the table, five points ahead of third-placed Leeds and three behind leader Norwich, United will finish first on goal difference if they prevail at the bet365 Stadium and Daniel Farke's side are beaten by Aston Villa.

"We are in the fight for the title," Wilder said. "If Norwich get the result, fair play to them. They'll be the best team in the division.

"If we do it, we are the best team in the division. It is not always about one performance."

"We have had to scrap it out since Christmas," he added. "Our form since then has been two points per game, that is remarkable at this stage of the season, when people are trying to heap it on you.

"We came storming through. That shows a lot about the group. Not just from how they play, both technically and tactically, but mentally too."