Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals the message he’ll give his promotion-chasing Blades players against Ipswich Town as they look to secure automatic promotion over Leeds United

Chris Wilder insists it will be business as usual in the build up to Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town, despite the fact his Sheffield United side stands on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

United know that a victory against bottom club Ipswich, who are already relegated to League One, will all-but seal their promotion owing to their superior goal difference over third-placed Leeds.

If Wilder's men beat the Tractor Boys, Premier League football would be officially confirmed on Sunday if Leeds don’t beat Villa but the mood at United’s training ground this morning was one of focus, rather than premature celebration.

Wilder said: “A lot of the boys here have been through the process throughout the group, even the lads who haven’t been playing like Richard Stearman, Paul Coutts and Martin Cranie, who hasn’t played a great deal of football.

“Then you look right the way through at the likes of Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Norwood, the skipper [Billy Sharp], McGoldrick… it’s a prerequisite of ours, when we assemble a squad, to look for players who can dig it out in touch times.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reacts after victory at Hull: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“Now we’ve got to make sure we take care of business on Saturday and get the result that everyone wants.”

Wilder stuck steadfastly to his mantra of not getting ahead of himself in the face of some not-so-subtle questioning from the assembled press pack at Shirecliffe, with national media joining the local journalists who regularly meet with Wilder before every game.

Interest in United has risen considerably since the Easter weekend, which saw United take six points from six and Leeds lose both their games to put the men from South Yorkshire in the driving seat for a place in the Premier League.

Despite only beating Hull City on Monday, Wilder admits that game now seems a long time ago but added: “Everyone will be ready for the game, we’ll do our preparation work and hopefully continue our great record since we came through the door.

“The players have given themselves an opportunity to achieve something and we’re fully focused. They’ve now got to go and grasp it, which will be the message from us.”