Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award for April after leading the Blades into the top flight.

United took 14 points from six games to secure automatic promotion, winning three games in a row before Leeds’ draw with Aston Villa confirmed they will play Premier League football next season.

Wilder will go up against Paul Cook, Graham Potter and Dean Smith, of Wigan, Swansea and Villa respectively.

The league’s full citations read:

Paul Cook (Wigan Athletic)

Wigan's April fixture list threw up games against five promotion chasers. Cook's side compiled a winning record to stay up. Their six matches yielded nine points and included a memorable comeback win at Leeds with ten men.

Graham Potter (Swansea City)

Full of verve and attacking intent, his side swept all before them to mount a late promotion charge. Their 16 points from seven games were matched by 16 goals as the Swans rediscovered the club's trademark style of play.

Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

A second straight nomination for Smith whose Villa side simply kept on winning, adding five more victories to their March run and 16 points from six games. Handing Jack Grealish the captaincy may prove to be the defining masterstroke of his tenure.

The judging panel is made up former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports' EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden, League Managers' Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Ivor Davies.

The winner will be announced tomorrow (Friday, May 3).