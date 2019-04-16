Sheffield United: Chris Wilder is in the clear following his criticism of the referee’s performance during Millwall draw

Chris Wilder will not be subject to any disciplinary action by the Football Association after the governing body concluded its investigation into events following Sheffield United's draw with Millwall.

Wilder, the United manager, ran onto the pitch at the end of the game and confronted referee David Webb after being angered by his decision-making during the closing stages.

The official's failure to spot a foul on David McGoldrick during the build-up to Millwall's equaliser was a particular source of frustration for the 51-year-old, whose side enter Friday's game against Nottingham Forest three points behind second-placed Leeds as a result.

Webb is not scheduled to take charge of a match this weekend but has been appointed to oversee Queens Park Rangers' visit to Derby County on Monday.

Despite struggling to break down stubborn opponents, United were poised to record a crucial win in their pursuit of automatic promotion from when Neil Harris' side travelled to South Yorkshire three days ago.

Gary Madine broke the deadlock at the beginning of the second-half and, despite seeing John Egan sent-off for deliberately denying a goal-scoring opportunity, Wilder's team was seconds away from recording its 24th win of the campaign when Jake Cooper scrambled home with around 30 seconds of added time remaining.

Although Millwall completed a number of passes before Cooper converted from close-range, Wilder appeared infuriated by the officials' refusal to punish Ryan Leonard's challenge on McGoldrick moments earlier.

John Egan is banned for one match: James Wilson/Sportimage

"It's uncharacteristic for me to run on and confront the referee at the end," he later admitted. "Ryan Leonard on David McGoldrick right in front of the referee, I trust my eyes. I trust them and I trust them even more after watching the film of it."

"You take what it given at this stage of the season, but for a referee to miss that, right in front of him, well. I'm not blaming the performance on him but on 94 minutes, I'm backing him to get that right," Wilder added. "There's quite a bit to play for at this level of the Championship isn't there.

"To get that decision, right in front of him, wrong is astonishing. I told him he hadn't got it right and he should have been. Everyone in the ground got up and jumped on it."

Egan will miss the meeting with Forest after his one match ban was confirmed by the FA. The centre-half, United's record signing, saw red after palming Tom Elliott's goal-bound attempt away to safety. Although Ben Marshall missed the resulting penalty, Cooper restored parity with almost the last touch of the game.

Richard Stearman is set to feature: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Richard Stearman is expected to start against Martin O'Neil's squad while Scott Hogan and Martin Cranie could also feature. United, in third, fear Chris Basham and captain Billy Sharp could both miss-out due to hamstring complaints.