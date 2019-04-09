Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gives an update on key man Jack O’Connell’s fitness ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has provided an update on key man Jack O’Connell’s fitness ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Birmingham City.

The Blades defender missed Saturday’s trip to Preston after limping off with a calf injury against Bristol City.

And Wilder said: “Jack’s okay, he’s coming along fine.

“It’s the same message as last week regarding him; I’ll give him as much time as possible, because he’s an important member of the group.

“If he’s fit and comes through training, then he’ll be involved.”

United are also set to welcome back Gary Madine to the matchday squad, after his three-match ban.

The striker was sent off for a rash challenge on Ezri Konsa of Brentford last month and missed games against Leeds, City and Preston.

Wilder said: "We've missed him. It was a bit reckless from Gaz from my point of view; a lot of people thought it was a yellow at the time and I think it was bordering on a yellow and a red.

"But we've unfortunately not had his services for the last three games, plus most of the Brentford game, although the players came through well in his absence.

"It'll definitely be a boost to have him back for the last six games."