Sheffield United: Chris Wilder confident of a reaction from Blades after Bristol City defeat as he reminds: ‘There’s still a lot of football to be played’ in race for Premier League 

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is confident he will get a reaction from his players following Saturday's defeat to Bristol City, after reminding that there "is still a lot of football to be played".

Wilder was speaking after his side surrendered second place in the Championship table to rivals Leeds United, who capitalised on United's 3-2 defeat at home to City by beating Millwall by the same scoreline.

Andreas Weimann, who scored a hat-trick for City, became the first opposition player to score a league goal at Bramall Lane since Boxing Day and Wilder is confident that his players will react this weekend, when they travel to play-off hopefuls Preston North End.

"We're not a streaky team," said Wilder, whose side will be backed by 6,000 fans in the away end at Deepdale.

"We don't win three or four on the bounce and then lost the same number... you don't get to where we are in the table by doing that, and it's a fantastic quality to have.

"We hold our heads up high, we lost a tight game but we'll take it on the chin and have a good week in training, and get it right."

United now trail second-placed Leeds, who they beat in their last game before the international break, by two points with seven matches of the regular Championship season to go.

"There's still a lot of football to be played and when we won at Leeds, people we're saying 'it's ours to lose' and all sorts of other nonsense - that's so disrespectful to the teams we've still got to play," Wilder added.

"We're in our second season at this level and we have a fantastic opportunity to turn a fantastic season into an unbelievably remarkable season, which is what it would be if we got promoted.

"People may have changed their attitudes about us but I couldn't give a monkey's, to be honest. I've got a group of honest lads who'll be hurting and who will have a drive and determination to put this right at Deepdale.

"Hopefully we can do that."