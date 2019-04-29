Sheffield United: Chris Wilder challenges Blades to aim for title battle with Norwich City as he describes greatest day of his life after promotion

An emotional Chris Wilder challenged his Sheffield United players to bring the Championship trophy back to Bramall Lane after his squad sealed their Premier League status over the weekend.

Wilder joined his staff and players at Bramall Lane to watch Leeds’ clash with Aston Villa, knowing anything other than a Leeds win would confirm his side’s promotion after they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 a day earlier.

A fiery encounter at Elland Road eventually finished 1-1, sparking jubilant scenes at Bramall Lane which continued long into the night at the club’s player of the year awards night, which saw David McGoldrick walk away with the big honour.

Billy Sharp was named players’ player while goalkeeper Dean Henderson took the young player and community player honours.

United’s memorable season could become even more remarkable if they seal the Championship title this weekend, if Villa beat current leaders Norwich City and United take all three points at Stoke City.

And Wilder said: "We still have a game to play but we're going to try and win the Championship. That's how our mindset is. Who says we can't?

Chris Wilder of Sheffield United celebrates after the Ipswich game: James Wilson/Sportimage

"It’s an incredible feeling for everybody connected with the club. This was the best place to celebrate, at Bramall Lane with all the players and staff.

“Saturday was one of the greatest days of my life and to see it over the line a day later was a truly memorable occasion, with my family here too.

"It had been a long week since we beat Hull on Easter Monday - possibly the longest week of my life.

"Fourteen points over seven games at the back end of the season, with one defeat in 13 at the business end of the season, and people still questioned whether we are going to fall away.

"We've just kept our heads down and answered it in the right way, which is on the green bit.

“It's just a fabulous experience. We've taken the knocks and we've come roaring back."