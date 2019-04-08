Sheffield United: Carla Ward’s side backed to finish season strongly after she is named FA Women's Championship manager of the month

Carla Ward’s Sheffield United Women have been backed to finish the FA Women's Championship season strongly after she was named the division’s manager of the month for March.

Ward’s side picked up nine points from nine last month, wins over Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City moving them into fifth place in the Championship.

And after a panel, chaired by Marieanne Spacey-Cale, selected her as the manager of the month, Ward said: "A few months ago, we set targets as to what we wanted to achieve in the final games of the season.

“To get nine points from nine has been excellent, and it's a credit to the group because they've been outstanding.

"I'm delighted to collect the award on behalf of the squad and the whole club - it is a team effort.

"Hopefully we can take our March form into the remainder of the campaign."

Spacey-Cale said of United: "If they continue to improve in this manner they have a great chance of finishing the season strongly, in the top half of the league."​​​​​​​