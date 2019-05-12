Sheffield United: Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock backs his old club Blades to shine in the Premier League… on one condition

Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has backed the Blades to be successful in the Premier League next season… with one caveat.

The Cardiff City manager revealed he messaged Chris Wilder with his congratulations after the Blades were promoted to the top flight, where they will replace relegated City.

Warnock loaned striker Gary Madine to United in January and the former Bramall Lane boss says Wilder can be a top-flight success – if the ownership situation is resolved.

Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah are currently in a High Court battle for control of the club after their relationship broke down irretrievably and Warnock was asked if he’d be getting a season ticket to watch the Blades next season.

“No,” he replied.

“I did message Chris. It's a tremendous achievement I think everybody thought they'd fall by the wayside," he said.

"They showed tremendous resilience. I think Gary helped as well. It's great for them to be there. If they can sort their ownership out they should have a successful time ahead."