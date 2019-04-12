Sheffield United: Blades stars reveal if they will be cheering on Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, is preparing to break the habit of a lifetime by cheering on Sheffield Wednesday when they visit Leeds tomorrow.

With Chris Wilder's side and their rivals from West Yorkshire locked in a dogfight for the Championship's second automatic promotion spot, Sharp hopes Wednesday do his team a favour by winning at Elland Road.

Steve Bruce's team make the short journey north in 10th, six points behind the play-off positions with five matches of the season remaining.

"Sheffield Wednesday have got something to play for," Sharp, a lifelong United supporter, said. "If we can get to the Premier League, then it's been a memorable season."

United enter their game against Millwall in third, a place and a point behind Marcelo Bielsa's squad, after drawing with Birmingham City in midweek.

"I'd rather have the pressure of trying to get promoted than of trying to stay up or none at all," Sharp added. "We've got to embrace it and make sure we do it."

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United have got to take care of their own business first: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Like his centre-forward, Wilder has followed United since childhood and also represented the club as a player.

With Wednesday's fixture at Leeds scheduled for 5.30pm, he plans to keep an eye on their progress but warned: "One hundred per cent, we've got to take care of business here first.

“It's no good fobbing other people off, saying we're not looking at what's going anywhere else or that it doesn't matter. But the most important thing, because nothing is going to be decided this weekend, is that we focus on ourselves, as we always do, and trying to get the right result."

"Steve has done a great job there," Wilder added, referring to his counterpart at Hillsborough. "As you knew he would because it's a powerful football club which, with the players its got, should have been doing better before he came in.

Billy Sharp is expected to face Millwall: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"But, like I say, we've got to take care of our own business. What will be will be.

“That's how it is.

“We’ve got a player of the year do after the game but of course, I’d expect to be dipping in and out of what’s going on there. But you’re killing me asking me about it, aren’t you!”

Despite the fact Millwall are battling for survival, Wilder expects Neil Harris' men to pose United a stern test.

"I've heard one of their boys say we might be a bit edgy trying to get out of the division," he said. "They might be a bit edgy too trying to stay in it.

"I've got to utmost respect for Neil and what him and his staff have done down there.

“It always surprises me, when you look at what he's achieved, why when you hear names getting bandied-about for jobs, why his never gets mentioned because he's done brilliantly there."