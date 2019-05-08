Sheffield United: Blades quartet receive permission from Dublin to carry on their promotion celebrations 

John Egan, Enda Stevens David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan have been given the go-ahead to enjoy their visit to Las Vegas with the rest of Sheffield United's Premier League-bound squad after Mick McCarthy, the Republic of Ireland manager, confirmed he "trusts" them to do the right thing.

With the latest round of European Championship qualifiers looming on the horizon, there had been suggestions the quartet would be ordered to cut short their promotion celebrations in order to prepare for next month's games against Denmark and Gibraltar.

But revealing he has already spoken to McGoldrick to congratulate him on his achievements at Bramall Lane, McCarthy said: "The way I manage it is 'go and enjoy it because you've had 46 games in the league to get to the Premier League.' Me telling them to anything else will night make a blind bit of difference.

“I might as well embrace it and tell them to go and enjoy it. I've got to trust haven't I. Sheffield United got promoted and so they're going away."

McCarthy, who took charge of Ireland for the second time last year, played a crucial role in helping McGoldrick secure a move to Bramall Lane last summer after being released by Ipswich Town. The two men worked closely together during McCarthy's time at Portman Road and the former Barnsley defender provided McGoldrick with a character reference when it emerged Chris Wilder was prepared to offer him a trial. Now back in the international fold, the centre-forward scored 15 goals in 45 outings as United finished second in the Championship.

With Wilder's squad flying out to Nevada to continue partying tomorrow, McCarthy said: "I can't imagine for one minute that two or three of them are going to be in the gym doing a bit while the rest are out doing what you do in Las Vegas!

Enda Stevens (far left) and John Egan (second right) celebrate Sheffield United's promotion: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"That's counterproductive in terms of managing them. I spoke to Didsy and we've got plenty of time when they come back.

"His quote was, 'Don't worry gaffer, I won't be wanting to do anything else when we've had four or five days in Vegas - I'll be ready to come back and train and get ready for playing'. That's what I'm hoping will be the case."

Egan and Stevens also made over 40 appearances last term, as United returned to the top-flight of English football for the first time since 2007. Hogan, on-loan from Aston Villa, scored their first goal during the 2-0 win over Ipswich which effectively sealed their promotion nearly two weeks ago.

"Scott Hogan probably scored the goal that saw them getting up and I said to them, you have to be careful that you play like you did prior to that," McCarthy, who is summoning his team to a training camp in Portugal ahead of the Group D ties, said. "Just because you got promoted, you've loads of games, loads of career in front of you, it can't just end there so make sure you're ready.

Sheffield United's players are heading to Las Vegas

"And when they do come back, make sure the legs are ticking over because the other problem is if they do nothing then they get injured when they come to us."

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy: Niall Carson/PA Wire.