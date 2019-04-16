Sheffield United: Blades prepare to reveal the results of their tests on injured duo

Sheffield United will not select captain Billy Sharp or Chris Basham for Friday's meeting with Nottingham Forest or next week's visit to Hull City if it risks exacerbating their hamstring injuries.

Three points behind second-placed Leeds with only four matches of the season remaining, United are facing calls to abandon the usual protocols and rush the duo back into action as part of a drive to overhaul Marcel Bielsa's squad.

Chris Basham has a similar problem: James Wilson/Sportimage

Although neither Sharp nor Basham are expected to be fit for the home game against Forest, there is a possibility one might recover in time for the trip to East Yorkshire 72 hours later.

However, with the play-offs also offering a route into the Premier League, Wilder and his staff have resolved not to take any unnecessary gambles with either player.

With United likely to prove a more detailed diagnosis of the problems Basham and Sharp suffered during their draw against Millwall this morning, Wilder said: "We'll see how they are and what the situation is. Then, we'll take it from there.

"We've got players, good players, ready to step in if needed. This is why we always maintained it was important to build a squad."

United stage potentially their final home fixture of the season when Ipswich Town make the journey north next weekend before travelling to Stoke City eight days later.