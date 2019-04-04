Sheffield United: Blades pay tribute to late Pat Laverty, who scored brace in cup final against Wednesday

Sheffield United have this afternoon paid tribute to their former player Pat Laverty, who passed away after suffering from illness.

Laverty joined United in 1956 and made eight first-team appearances, making his debut in a 5-0 win over Barnsley. He also scored twice against Sheffield Wednesday in a County Cup final.

A statement from United added: “The inside forward left the Lane for Southend in July 1960 and made 21 League appearances for them before going into non- league football.

“He was later assistant manager to the legendary Geoff Hurst at Telford. Laverty was very proud of his time as a Blade and loved his time in Sheffield.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family at this sad time.”