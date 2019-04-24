Sheffield United: Blades pair named in PFA Championship team of the year… with THREE players from promotion rivals Leeds United and Norwich City

Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp have been named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

The Blades duo were the club’s only representatives in the EFL representative XI, which was managed by Chris Wilder, and again make the PFA version, which is voted by their fellow professionals.

Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood are in the PFA team of the year - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Promotion rivals Leeds United and Norwich dominate the team, with three players each, while Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham are also included.

PFA team of the year: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Aarons (Norwich), Cooper (Leeds), Jansson (Leeds), Lewis (Norwich), Hernandez (Leeds), Norwood (Sheffield United), Grealish (Aston Villa), Sharp (Sheffield United), Pukki (Norwich City), Abraham (Aston Villa).