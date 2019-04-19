Sheffield United: Blades had their ‘swagger’ back in 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, says boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, believes the Blades had their 'swagger' back this afternoon as they beat ten-men Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Mark Duffy and Enda Stevens cut down Forest and sent United back second in the Championship table, at least until Leeds faced Wigan in the 3pm kick-off.

Forest defender Yohan Benalouane was shown a straight red card in the second half for bringing down David McGoldrick as the striker threatened to break through on goal, before strikes from the excellent Duffy and Stevens put the pressure temporarily back on Leeds.

And Wilder said: "It was easier for us when Forest went down to ten, but there was a bit more swagger in our game today.

"I thought it was coming before the red card, we set up the game in the first half and I thought we'd win it in the second half, kicking towards the Kop.

"It was good to get back to winning ways with a big performance against a powerful football club, with the likes of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane in their dressing room.

"They've got some good players and you don't achieve what they have in the game without having that will to win.

"It was never going to be easy, people think we're going to come into this division and go 'that's a win, that's a win, we've got an easier run in' ajnd things like that.

"We've never looked like that at all... it's one game at a time for us."