Sheffield United: Blades confirm details of how fans can watch their side’s tilt at the Championship title at Stoke City on Sunday

Sheffield United have confirmed details of a ‘beamback’ for supporters to watch Sunday’s final Championship game at Stoke City.

United, who sealed promotion to the Premier League last weekend, could win the Championship title on goal difference if they beat Stoke and current leaders Norwich lose to Aston Villa.

United staged a beamback when they won promotion to the Championship (Sheffield United)

Tickets for the game at Stoke are understandably like gold dust, but United have secured the rights to stage a beamback at Bramall Lane for their fans.

Echoing a similar set-up in the League One promotion season when promotion was won at Northampton, the John Street stand only will be open for Blades fans for the 12.30pm kick off priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Tickets went on sale at 10.30am this morning and paper tickets will be provided, rather than season tickets being activated.