Sheffield United: Blades boss reveals one of the secrets behind his squad’s promotion winning season

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has identified Bramall Lane’s unsung heroes as being crucial to his squad's success.

Although the exploits of captain Billy Sharp and other regular starters dominated the news agenda as United secured a place in next season's Premier League, Wilder insisted promotion would not have been possible had those on the periphery of his first choice eleven not "done their bit" behind the scenes.

"All of them are a part of what's happened," he said. "Every single one of them. This is all about the group.

"I'll tell you now, unless everyone buys in, unless they're all pulling their weight and are totally committed, then you can't do anything in this business.

“But each and every one of them are responsible, they've all played a role, in what's happened."

Defenders Martin Cranie and Richard Stearman are among those who made important contributions during the closing stages of the campaign, with the latter deputising for the suspended John Egan when Nottingham Forest were beaten towards the end of last month.

Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

With Leeds losing to Wigan Athletic later that day, the win over Martin O'Neill's side turned out to be a pivotal moment in the battle for second-place. Midfielder John Lundstram was also called upon when United effectively sealed their promotion by beating Ipswich Town in their penultimate game.

"The lads who might not have been out there on the grass much, they've trained right and they're prepared right," Wilder said. "That has enabled the ones who have to be properly ready for the games. They've been pushed all the way and they've had to work for a shirt.

"When you do something like this, it doesn't matter if you've made 46 appearances or even just a couple of minutes as a sub. You still get a promotion on your CV and that tells you everything."