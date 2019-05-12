Sheffield United: Blades boss outlines transfer strategy

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has ruled-out chasing Premier League journeymen during this summer's transfer window, insisting he only wants to sign players capable of building legacies at Bramall Lane rather than expensive one-season wonders.

Wilder was speaking after members of his backroom staff, including head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, held a series of top-level meetings with Bramall Lane's hierarchy to finalise the club's targets following its promotion from the Championship.

A known admirer of Brentford's Neal Maupay and Swansea City centre-forward Ollie McBurnie, Wilder drew-up two lists of potential acquisitions towards the end of last term although some names are likely to feature on both.

Despite predicting competition in the market will be fierce, Wilder acknowledged United's increased profile has opened up a number of new avenues to explore, saying: "It's early days. There's a limited amount of players that a lot of clubs will be after. But being in the Premier League will be appealing to the players we're looking to bring in."

"We want assets, again, who can grow with the club," he added. "It will be the same approach as over the last three years. Just with better players."

With the battle for sole control of United set to begin in earnest at the High Court - the judge who will decide if Kevin McCabe or HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud takes control is scheduled to begin summoning witnesses this week - Wilder, Mitchell and assistant manager Alan Knill are focusing their efforts on building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Although wholesale changes have been ruled-out, United could require at least two new strikers after Gary Madine and Scott Hogan left South Yorkshire at the end of their loans while the arrival of another wing-back also seems likely.

"We put the same emphasis on the same things as before," Wilder, who has build an enviable reputation for discovering previously untapped talent, said.

"Those are talent, attitude, character and the ability to improve.

"Those things won't change. What will is the standard we can try and look at now."