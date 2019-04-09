Sheffield United: ‘Billy Sharp taught me how to succeed at this level’ admits Birmingham City’s ex-Blade Che Adams

Che Adams, the former Sheffield United striker, says Billy Sharp taught him “a lot about the dedication you need to succeed at this level” when the pair were teammates at Bramall Lane.

Adams, now of Birmingham City, will line up against his old club tomorrow evening when Chris Wilder’s Blades visit St Andrew’s.

Adams scored his 22nd goal of the season on Saturday as the Blues beat Leeds, allowing United to re-take second spot after triumphing over Preston at Deepdale.

And ahead of the reunion with his old club, Adams remembered his time at Ilkeston Town as being “as tough as the Championship, those guys were playing to pay the mortgage so it meant everything to them.

“I always had faith that I could play at a higher level but it’s taken a lot of hard work to get here. And yeah, I got some rough treatment - although I still get that now playing with Birmingham!”

Follow Danny Hall on Twitter

Billy Sharp and Che Adams

“When I first got to Sheffield United, I thought I would be going into the development team or something. I didn’t realise I’d be straight in with the first-team squad. It was amazing.

“I learnt so much from training with guys like Billy Sharp. He taught me a lot about the dedication you need to succeed at this level.”