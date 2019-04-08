Sheffield United: Billy Sharp picked an all-Blades Championship’s best five-a-side team … with SIX players!

Given Sheffield United’s form so far this season, picking a ‘best of the Championship’ five-a-side team would see Blades players featuring heavily for many, if posed the question.

So it was perhaps unsurprising that when asked, skipper Billy Sharp did just that.

In fact, he couldn’t pick just five!

Speaking to Not the Top 20 Pod at Sunday night’s EFL Awards, Sharp was tasked with choosing a Championship five-a-side team he’d least like to play against.

And having been given the all-clear to do so, Sharp went all-in with United.

“That’s a tough question, asking me on the spot,” he said.

“Our keeper (Dean Henderson) has been fantastic, he’s kept 18 clean sheet up to now so I’d have to put him in net. He's a character as well so he’d be fun to play with in five-a-side.

“I could quite easily go with a Sheffield United five-a-side.”

“OK, I’ll go Jack O’Connell and Egan at the back – two rocks, been brilliant all season.

“Obviously our other three defenders have been fantastic as well.

“I’d go John Fleck and Oliver Norwood in centre midfield. And I’d put myself up front to try and get us some goals.”

It then became clear the figures didn’t add up.

“I’ve actually given you six players there, I think!” realised the Blades skipper.