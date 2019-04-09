Sheffield United: Billy Sharp makes an admission about Birmingham City star Che Adams

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp says he will break-off all communication with his former team mate Che Adams until after tomorrow's game against Birmingham City.

Sharp speaks regularly to the 22-year-old, who moved to the Midlands in 2016, having acted as his mentor at Bramall Lane.

Birmingham City's Che Adams: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Although he congratulated Adams on his match winning performance against Leeds last weekend when they met at an awards ceremony on Sunday - that result, combined with their win over Preston North End, saw United wrestle second place from Marcelo Bielsa's squad - Sharp admitted business will come first at St Andrews.

"I texted Che the other day after the Leeds game," Sharp said. "I just told him ‘Well done’ and he was nominated for something as well so I saw him at the event in London.

"But there's been no contact from me since then. If he texts me, I will speak but it will be after the match. Hopefully we can keep him quiet when we go down there."

Adams has netted 22 times for City so far this term and, like Sharp, was named in the English Football League's Championship team of the year by his fellow professionals. Stopping the youngster, who spent two seasons in South Yorkshire after being signed by Chris Wilder's predecessor Nigel Clough, could hold the key to success for United when they face Garry Monk's side.

"He has had a fantastic season," Sharp, who will enter the game searching for his 25th of the season, continued. "I always knew he was capable of scoring 20 plus goals. I told him that when he was here. He's developed into a very good player."

United moved a point above Leeds with six matches remaining when they triumphed at Deepdale.

Bielsa's squad face Preston tonight and, predicting the race for automatic promotion could go right down to the wire, Sharp said: "We are just looking to the next game. It is a cliche. But we knew what this week would be about. Three in a week and we have started well but this is a tough game away at Birmingham.

"We know their threats but we just have to keep doing what we have done all season. Focus on ourselves and make sure we are at our best. If we can do that, we believe it is possible to get three points wherever we go."

With United scheduled to face Millwall less than 72 hours after their meeting with City, Sharp added: "The way it has been going for the last few months, with us swapping places, it is clear there will be more twists and turns until the end of the season.

"We need to make sure we focus on ourselves, stick together and keep believing."