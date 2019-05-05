Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made one change to his side for this afternoon’s clash with Stoke City as they look to wrestle the Championship title from Norwich City’s grasp.

United know that victory at Stoke, coupled with a Norwich defeat at Aston Villa, will see them crowned winners of the Championship on goal difference after they won promotion last week.

Skipper Billy Sharp is recalled to the side from last weekend’s victory over Ipswich, while goalscorer that day Scott Hogan drops out.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick.