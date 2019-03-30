Sheffield United: ‘Beaten by the better side today’ – Blades fans react to 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United suffered an untimely 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City, giving Leeds the advantage in the race for Premier League football this afternoon. This is how Blades fans reacted on Twitter. Sheffield United: Mark Duffy to be assessed ahead of Preston North End trip as Chris Wilder explains his absence from Bristol City clash Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 3-2 defeat at home to Bristol City