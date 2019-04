Anything you can do….

With the football season heading to a frantic finale, fans are ramping up their support for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Paul "Tango" Gregory (second right) in the stands at Stamford Bridge, London. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Owls’ fan Paul “Tango” Gregory is an easily recognisable figure on the terraces – but the Blades have their own big lads shouting them on, as our picture illustrates.

Both these supporters will doubtless be willing their teams on this coming weekend, Wednesday are at Preston North End and United host Ipswich Town.

Best of luck to both camps.

