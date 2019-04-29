Sheffield United and Sheffield Council announce when open-top bus parade will take place after Blades secure promotion to Premier League

Sheffield United have revealed when their open-top bus promotion celebrations will take place in the city centre.

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday and rival Leeds United’s 1-1 only managaing a draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates after the final whistle of the game against Ipswich Town. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

There will be an open-top bus parade through the city centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7 – and the celebration could yet turn out to be a championship party, with Chris Wilder’s team still in the running to finish top of the league.

Current leaders Norwich City travel to Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday, with United travelling to face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The exact route and timings of the event are yet to be confirmed.