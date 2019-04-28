Sheffield United: Alan Shearer, rivals, legends, former players – they’re lining up to hail  massive day for Blades

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The morning after the night before and the plaudits are still coming in from well-wishers as Sheffield United close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Big names and some surprising ones, too, were offering their congratulations 