Sheffield United: Alan Shearer, rivals, legends, former players – they're lining up to hail massive day for Blades Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Nick Potts/PA Wire. The morning after the night before and the plaudits are still coming in from well-wishers as Sheffield United close in on promotion to the Premier League. Big names and some surprising ones, too, were offering their congratulations Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich Town: The Premier League beckons – surely – for Chris Wilder's boys