Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder praised a classy gesture from opponents Stoke City after the two sides drew 2-2 at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

United, who had a chance of winning the title if they beat Stoke and Norwich lost at Aston Villa, had to be content with second place when they hit back twice through Kieran Dowell and Enda Stevens to draw with Nathan Jones’ men.

Stoke’s PA announcer twice congratulated United on their promotion and also praised Blades fans for their behaviour, a gesture which wasn’t lost on Wilder.

“I’ve spoken to Nathan who I’ve got a lot of respect for, and Stoke have been class too,” Wilder said.

“The way they treated everyone was brilliant.

“It’s sometimes difficult when a team comes into your backyard and celebrates but I still thought they were a class act.

“Nathan will do everything to get this club going in the right direction, there’s a lot of talent here but it isn’t given to you when you come out of the Premier League.”

Wilder also offered his congratulations to Daniel Farke, whose Norwich side won the Championship title after winning 2-1 at Villa Park.

“It’s been a thrilling race between us, Norwich and Leeds,” he added, “and I send my congratulations to Daniel and his team.

“I’ve always said the best team will win the Championship and they’ve proved that, and we’re delighted to join them in the Premier League.

“We’ve left a lot of powerful clubs behind in this division, and our second half display here epitomised why.”