Preston North End v Sheffield United LIVE: Matchday Blog updates from Deepdale as Blades face play-off hopefuls Sheffield United will look to strengthen their promotion push this afternoon when they face Preston North End at Deepdale. Can't get to the game? Keep up to date with every key moment on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update. Match Analysis: Chris Wilder explains why losing to Bristol City was a painful but not fatal blow to his team's automatic promotion hopes