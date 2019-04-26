‘Pressure can do strange things’ – praying Leeds United star says the heat is all on Sheffield United in promotion race

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has suggested that the pressure his team felt going into the Easter period is now all on Sheffield United.

The Blades could be promoted by the end of the weekend should Leeds, who play Aston Villa on Sunday, fail to match their result against already relegated Ipswich Town.

Just a week ago it appeared as though Marcelo Bielsa’s men were in pole position for promotion to the Premier League after United had dropped points against Birmingham and then Millwall.

However a Bank Holiday horror show for Leeds saw them lose to Wigan and Brentford in the space of a couple of days, to pave the way for the Blades to go up.

However, Forshaw is clinging on to hope that there is one final twist in the tale and he is suggesting that the heat will be on Chris Wilder’s men at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

"There's no hiding, it's been tough but it's not dead in the water yet and we are still doing our thing,” Forshaw told the media on Friday.

“We feel a little bit unfortunate for how well we have playes but sometimes you don't get the rub of the green. Hopefully Ipswich can get a result, if not we prepare for the play-offs. We've had a great season, if it isn't automatic then we have got time to regroup.”

Asked if Sheffield United will be under pressure in their final home game of the season, Forshaw said: "Massively and it can do strange things. It's not something we can control but we feel unfortunate because of the way we've played for large parts of the season."

With Leeds playing on Sunday, the players have the opportunity to see what’s happening in South Yorkshire, with the Saturday evening kick off broadcast live.

"If anyone (at Leeds) says they're not (watching the match), I don't know why not. It's massively important for us," said Forshaw.