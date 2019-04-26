Police confirm stance after Aldi are ‘advised to close early’ after Sheffield United match

Budget supermarket giants Aldi has announced they will be closing one of their stores early after Sheffield United’s match on Saturday.

The Blades take on Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane in a match that could see Chris Wilder’s side all but secure promotion to the Premier League.

The sides will kick off at 5.15 and, with a lap of honour scheduled for after the game, fans could be spilling out onto the street from 7pm onwards.

Aldi, at St Mary’s Gate, is a five minute walk from the stadium and, if fans are in a particularly celebratory mood, could be a popular spot to stock up on alcohol.

However, signs have appeared inside the store stating that they have been ‘advised by police’ to close the store early after the game.

The sign reads: “Due to the football and on police advice this store will be closing at 7pm on Saturday, April 27.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Frustrated fans were quick to point the finger at police but cops have now clarified their official advise to shops following the match.

SYP Football Supporters Independent Advisory Group revealed they had held discussions with police who confirmed that no retailers had been told to close early.

They tweeted: “After discussions with SYP we can confirm that no retailers have been directed to close early tomorrow evening. Any decision to do so has been at their own discretion.

“Furthermore, the advice given to premises in the vicinity of the stadium is to avoid the use of glass containers when serving alcohol. It's about safety folks, it's not about stopping your celebrations.”