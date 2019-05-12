Paper Talk: Premier League-bound Sheffield United ‘planning swoop for Sheffield Wednesday’s £14m-rated star Fernando Forestieri’ according to reports

Premier League new boys Sheffield United are planning an audacious swoop for rivals Wednesday’s star player, according to national newspaper reports this morning.

The Sun reports that Chris Wilder, the United manager, is an admirer of Argentinian striker Fernando Forestieri and is weighing up whether the cost of a deal would fit into his budget as he prepares for the top flight.

Wednesday may be tempted to cash in on their prized asset as they look to balance the books, but Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri reportedly values the 29-year-old at around £14m. Forestieri is also one of the top owners at Hillsborough.

Wilder, who was appointed as United boss three years ago today, has won two promotions at Bramall Lane in that time and has built his success on buying mostly British and Irish players.

“We've not had the ability to put three or four scouts in every country in Europe because obviously that's a cost," said the Blades boss.

“We don't shy away from foreign players, but they would have to fit into the togetherness and mentality of what we've created.”